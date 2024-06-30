Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.69

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.69 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 104.97 ($1.33). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 88,774 shares changing hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.82. The firm has a market cap of £88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Concurrent Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

