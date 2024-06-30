Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). 697,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.40 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.87.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

