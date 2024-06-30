CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 299,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,642,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

