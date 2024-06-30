CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin Sells 10,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRWD opened at $383.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

