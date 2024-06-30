Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 7,959 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

Shares of PINE opened at $15.56 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

