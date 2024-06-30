CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 56.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 4,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.