D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 555,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 393,579 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.09.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 251,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

