Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.