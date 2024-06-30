Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

