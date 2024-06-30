Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $2.48 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

