Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Private Ocean LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

