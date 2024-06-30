Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,220,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 666,108 shares.The stock last traded at $26.82 and had previously closed at $26.62.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

