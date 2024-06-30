Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,076 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $45,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 105,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 938,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.67 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

