Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.52

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 17683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

