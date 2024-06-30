Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 840,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 237,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFAS stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.