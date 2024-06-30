Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.89

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 69019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 608,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

