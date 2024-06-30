Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

