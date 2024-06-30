Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 51,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $49.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

