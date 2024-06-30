Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $11,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4,213.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

