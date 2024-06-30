Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:EPC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

