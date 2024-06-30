Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $905.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

