Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $905.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $915.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.