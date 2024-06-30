Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

LLY stock opened at $905.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $915.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $814.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.