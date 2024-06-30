Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Emergent Capital Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
About Emergent Capital
Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
