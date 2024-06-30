Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.