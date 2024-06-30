Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

