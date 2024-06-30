Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.