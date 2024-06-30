Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $282,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $34.14 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.