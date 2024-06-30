First Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

