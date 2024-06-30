First Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,205 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,891 shares of company stock worth $25,950,607. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

