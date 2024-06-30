First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after acquiring an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.