First Bank & Trust Invests $645,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.99 and a 1-year high of $218.58.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

