First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $905.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $860.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.