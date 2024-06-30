First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

First Niles Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

