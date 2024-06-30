First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
DVLU opened at $28.04 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
