First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

DVLU opened at $28.04 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 61.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

