First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC opened at $197.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.39. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

