FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
LKOR stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
