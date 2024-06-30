FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.82. 527,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,069,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

FLJ Group Stock Up 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

