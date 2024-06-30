FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.82. 527,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,069,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
FLJ Group Stock Up 8.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
FLJ Group Company Profile
FLJ Group Limited engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLJ Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for FLJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.