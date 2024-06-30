Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FBIO
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.8 %
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.