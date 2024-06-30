Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $537.62

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 537.62 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($7.22). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 562 ($7.13), with a volume of 517,032 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 570 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 615 ($7.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

