FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.37 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.