FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XIDE opened at $30.43 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (XIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

