GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 258.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $6,952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,747 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,928,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

GDS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.