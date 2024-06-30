Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $19.34 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

