Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $19.34 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.