Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Trading Down 8.6%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 1,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile
Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverages, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.
