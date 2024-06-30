Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Down 2.9%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 110,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 603,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 81,172 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $4,285,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

