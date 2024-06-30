Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 2,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.18%.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

