Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

