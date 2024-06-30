Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,069 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 204.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

