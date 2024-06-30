Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,947 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.