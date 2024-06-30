Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 3,195 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

